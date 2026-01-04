Part of the
Football Live Scores
January
Sun 4 January
England - Premier League
FT
Leeds United
1
Manchester United
1
Watch live:
TNT Sport 1
TNT Sport Ultimate
FT
Everton
2
Brentford
4
FT
Fulham
2
Liverpool
2
Watch live:
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports UHDR
FT
Newcastle United
2
Crystal Palace
0
FT
Tottenham
1
Sunderland
1
Watch live:
Sky Sport Football
FT
Manchester City
1
Chelsea
1
Watch live:
Sky Sports Main Event
England - Championship
FT
Birmingham City
3
Coventry City
2
Watch live:
Sky Sport Football
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports UHDR
FT
Queens Park Rangers
3
Sheffield Wednesday
0
Watch live:
Sky Sport Plus
FT
Blackburn Rovers
2
Charlton Athletic
2
FT
Bristol City
0
Preston North End
2
FT
Derby County
1
Wrexham
2
Watch live:
Sky Sport Football
Sky Sports UHDR
FT
Middlesbrough
4
Southampton
0
FT
Millwall
2
Swansea City
1
FT
Norwich City
0
Stoke City
2
Mon 5 January
England - Championship
--:--
Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion
Watch live:
Sky Sport Football
Sky Sports Main Event / HD
Sky Sports UHDR
Tue 6 January
England - Premier League
--:--
West Ham United
Nottingham Forest
Watch live:
Sky Sports Main Event / HD
Sky Sports UHDR
Wed 7 January
England - Premier League
--:--
AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham
--:--
Brentford
Sunderland
--:--
Crystal Palace
Aston Villa
--:--
Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers
--:--
Fulham
Chelsea
Watch live:
Sky Sport Football
--:--
Manchester City
Brighton and Hove Albion
Watch live:
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports UHDR
--:--
Burnley
Manchester United
--:--
Newcastle United
Leeds United
Thu 8 January
England - Premier League
--:--
Arsenal
Liverpool
Watch live:
Sky Sports Main Event / HD
Sky Sports UHDR
Tue 13 January
England - EFL Cup
--:--
Newcastle United
Manchester City
Wed 14 January
England - EFL Cup
--:--
Chelsea
Arsenal
Past Results