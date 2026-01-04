Football Live Scores

January

Sun 4 January

flagEngland - Premier League

FT
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
1
Manchester UnitedManchester United
1
TNT Sport 1 TNT Sport 1
TNT Sport Ultimate TNT Sport Ultimate
FT
EvertonEverton
2
BrentfordBrentford
4
FT
FulhamFulham
2
LiverpoolLiverpool
2
Sky Sports Main Event Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports UHDR Sky Sports UHDR
FT
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
0
FT
TottenhamTottenham
1
SunderlandSunderland
1
Sky Sport Football Sky Sport Football
FT
Manchester CityManchester City
1
ChelseaChelsea
1
Sky Sports Main Event Sky Sports Main Event

flagEngland - Championship

FT
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
3
Coventry CityCoventry City
2
Sky Sport Football Sky Sport Football
Sky Sports Main Event Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports UHDR Sky Sports UHDR
FT
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
3
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
0
Sky Sport Plus Sky Sport Plus
FT
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
2
Charlton AthleticCharlton Athletic
2
FT
Bristol CityBristol City
0
Preston North EndPreston North End
2
FT
Derby CountyDerby County
1
WrexhamWrexham
2
Sky Sport Football Sky Sport Football
Sky Sports UHDR Sky Sports UHDR
FT
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
4
SouthamptonSouthampton
0
FT
MillwallMillwall
2
Swansea CitySwansea City
1
FT
Norwich CityNorwich City
0
Stoke CityStoke City
2

Mon 5 January

flagEngland - Championship

--:--
Leicester CityLeicester City
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
Sky Sport Football Sky Sport Football
Sky Sports Main Event / HD Sky Sports Main Event / HD
Sky Sports UHDR Sky Sports UHDR

Tue 6 January

flagEngland - Premier League

--:--
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
Sky Sports Main Event / HD Sky Sports Main Event / HD
Sky Sports UHDR Sky Sports UHDR

Wed 7 January

flagEngland - Premier League

--:--
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
TottenhamTottenham
--:--
BrentfordBrentford
SunderlandSunderland
--:--
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Aston VillaAston Villa
--:--
EvertonEverton
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
--:--
FulhamFulham
ChelseaChelsea
Sky Sport Football Sky Sport Football
--:--
Manchester CityManchester City
Brighton and Hove AlbionBrighton and Hove Albion
Sky Sports Main Event Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports UHDR Sky Sports UHDR
--:--
BurnleyBurnley
Manchester UnitedManchester United
--:--
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
Leeds UnitedLeeds United

Thu 8 January

flagEngland - Premier League

--:--
ArsenalArsenal
LiverpoolLiverpool
Sky Sports Main Event / HD Sky Sports Main Event / HD
Sky Sports UHDR Sky Sports UHDR

Tue 13 January

flagEngland - EFL Cup

--:--
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
Manchester CityManchester City

Wed 14 January

flagEngland - EFL Cup

--:--
ChelseaChelsea
ArsenalArsenal

Past Results